New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $18,797,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,089,000 after acquiring an additional 567,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,409,000 after acquiring an additional 531,429 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,781,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,836,000 after acquiring an additional 413,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 307,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 117,998 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 173,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,320. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

