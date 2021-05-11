New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $18,797,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,089,000 after purchasing an additional 567,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,409,000 after purchasing an additional 531,429 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,781,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,836,000 after purchasing an additional 413,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,274,000 after purchasing an additional 307,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 117,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 173,870 shares of company stock worth $5,412,320. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.