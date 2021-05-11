Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Newmont’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is making a notable progress with its growth projects. It is likely to gain from a number of projects including the Tanami expansion, Yanacocha Sulfides and Ahafo north. Moreover, the merger with Goldcorp is expected to be value-accretive to its cash flow and generate significant synergies. However, declining production is a concern. Factors like coronavirus-related impacts across certain mines and the divestment of certain assets are impacting production. Higher production costs are likely to weigh on its margins. Newmont is witnessing higher cost applicable to sales (CAS) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) in certain mines partly related to the pandemic. The recent weakness in gold prices is another concern.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NEM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Newmont stock opened at $68.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

