Newrange Gold (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 160,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 91,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Newrange Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRGOF)

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 2,548 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

