Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $10.37

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.81. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

NEXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $4,726,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

