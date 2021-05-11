NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $64,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

