NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,799 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.31.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.19. The stock had a trading volume of 352,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,217. The firm has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

