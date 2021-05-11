Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in NIO were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NIO by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 61.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 15.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet began coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NIO opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

