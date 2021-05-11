Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

