Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Retail Value worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 36.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Value by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Retail Value by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Retail Value by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Retail Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Value alerts:

RVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Retail Value from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of RVI opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. Retail Value Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $377.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $256,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.