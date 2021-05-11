Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,295,084.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $83,272.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,072,103.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,875 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,681. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

