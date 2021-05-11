Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $90.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAR. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.