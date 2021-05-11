Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $29,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,022.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 135,166 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $11,307,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average is $101.33. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

