Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50,400 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

OII opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

