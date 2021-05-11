NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.11 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,048,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

