NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.43 Million in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after buying an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,094,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

