NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 13,400 Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOH opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

