NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 6,858 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

