NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $294,933. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

