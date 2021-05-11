Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 609,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 881,887 shares.The stock last traded at $15.21 and had previously closed at $15.30.

NBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 3.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.