Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

