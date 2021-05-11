Nord/LB Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €52.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price target from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.93 ($55.21).

FRA:FRE opened at €43.27 ($50.91) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.31. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

