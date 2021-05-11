Northern Trust Capital Markets Boosts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $55.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price upped by Northern Trust Capital Markets from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE EPC opened at $44.52 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,719,000 after purchasing an additional 129,485 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 640,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 137,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.