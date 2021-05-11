Northland Securities Boosts Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target to $7.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,959 shares of company stock worth $4,655,980 in the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Infinera by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 109,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

