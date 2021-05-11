Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NOVT traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.55. The stock had a trading volume of 114,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,534. Novanta has a 12 month low of $87.42 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.37.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,318 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

