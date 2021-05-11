Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 7.4% After Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price was down 7.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $160.00 and last traded at $162.90. Approximately 27,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,151,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.00.

Specifically, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $883,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,201.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,517 shares of company stock worth $15,952,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.48.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 14.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 35.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

