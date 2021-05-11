Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,122,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nucor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nucor by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 46,835 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $103.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.