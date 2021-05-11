Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

NUE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.43. The stock had a trading volume of 205,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $103.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.