Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,125 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nucor by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,748 shares of company stock valued at $19,368,166. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $101.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $103.98.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

