Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NRK opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

In other Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 8,568 shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $115,496.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

