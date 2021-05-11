Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE NQP opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

