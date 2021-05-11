Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.