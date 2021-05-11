Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE NXR opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

