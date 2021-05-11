Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NUVCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Nuvei from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

NUVCF traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.61. 1,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.19.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a unified platform that delivers payments and technology solutions for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

