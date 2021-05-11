NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Receives $94.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $85.08. 66,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average of $85.75. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 129,385 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $5,269,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $4,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

