Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Oak Street Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Oak Street Health stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.44. 2,547,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,920. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSH. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $766,326.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,529,238.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,843,421 shares of company stock worth $427,596,132 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

