Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Oak Street Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE OSH traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. 2,547,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,920. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $331,161.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,265,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,843,421 shares of company stock valued at $427,596,132. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

