Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.34 billion.

Shares of OSH stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,920. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.61. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.54.

In related news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,843,421 shares of company stock worth $427,596,132 in the last three months. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

