Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Allison Lafferty Acquires 831 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Allison Lafferty purchased 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,866.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,597 shares in the company, valued at $64,350.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $141.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,374,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

