Obee Network (OBEE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,578.00

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $29,082.27 and approximately $2,578.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Obee Network has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.24 or 0.00669867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00071247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00250547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.59 or 0.01164679 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032067 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork. The official website for Obee Network is obee.info.

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

