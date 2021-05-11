Observer Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Observer has a total market cap of $55.68 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00085376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00060745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00107723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.72 or 0.00804136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.13 or 0.09510501 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.