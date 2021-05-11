Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

OXY stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,424,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

