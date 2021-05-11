Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.76.

OII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,576. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

