Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) declared a dividend on Monday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ORIT traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 111.15 ($1.45). The company had a trading volume of 267,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,122. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.04. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 100.40 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 120.99 ($1.58).

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.