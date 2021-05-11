Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Olin traded as high as $47.13 and last traded at $45.52, with a volume of 1442423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,300. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

