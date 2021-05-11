ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $55.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $37.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

