One One Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,946 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,946 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $4.94 on Tuesday, reaching $209.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,788. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $217.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.