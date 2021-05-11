One One Wealth Management LLC Invests $325,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 279,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3,030.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in American Express by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 112,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.43. 131,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.54. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $160.69. The firm has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.