One One Wealth Management LLC Invests $578,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,071,801. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.