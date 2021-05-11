One One Wealth Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $7.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $712.19. 2,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,718. The business’s fifty day moving average is $697.63 and its 200 day moving average is $704.69. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.21.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.